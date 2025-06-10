Vandana Khanduri’s ‘Manthan’ released by Speaker

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Jun: The launch of “ Manthan ”, the latest book by renowned writer and biology lecturer Dr Vandana Khanduri, currently serving at Shri Guru Nanak Public Boys’ Inter College, Dehradun, was held on Monday. The book was formally released by Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan.

“ Manthan ” is a multidimensional literary work that offers a fresh perspective on human emotions, mythological narratives, and philosophical reflections through essays, articles, and short stories. In particular, Dr Vandana has beautifully articulated themes such as the reinterpretation of the Sati Savitri Vrat Katha, the Kalki Avatar, the divine form of Lord Krishna as Shri Narayan, and the compassionate image of Shri Radha, combining deep sensitivity with rich literary elegance.

Calling “ Manthan ” a journey of introspection, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said, “Vandana’s writing lends a new perspective to society, culture, and spiritual consciousness. Manthan is not merely a book to be read, but an invitation to reflect. Such literary endeavors foster thought and dialogue within society.”

Vandana Khanduri has already carved a niche for herself in the literary world. Her previously published poetry collections—“Dil ke Ehsaas”, “Kavya-Sparsh”, and “Anubhuti – Bhavon ki Anubhuti”—have been well-received by readers and critics alike. Her writings continue to appear regularly in various reputed journals and magazines.

In recognition of her literary contributions, Vandana has been honored with numerous national awards, including the Uttarakhand Shikshak Samman (by the World Hindi Writers’ Forum), National Pride Award, Atal Hindi Ratna Samman, Mahadevi Verma Samman, Neeraj Samman, and the Amrita Pritam Memorial Award.