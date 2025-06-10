Police nab absconding Film Director Kawal Sharma from Mumbai

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Jun: Bollywood director Kawal Sharma has been arrested in Mumbai by Haldwani police after he kept evading a court-ordered sentence since 2022 in a cheque bounce case. The court in Haldwani had sentenced him to one year in jail and a fine of Rs 51.10 lakh.

He has directed about 16 Hindi films featuring stars like Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, and Jeetendra. He started his movie-making career with the popular film ‘Jeete Hain Shaan Se’, followed by ‘Hiralal Pannalal’, ‘Namak’, ‘Zimmedaar’, ‘Gunahon Ka Devta’ and ‘Ustad’.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena said that the police is searching for all such people who are hiding from the law. As part of this effort, the police team went to Mumbai and arrested Kawal Sharma from Andheri. Kawal Sharma originally lived in Malad West, Mumbai. Recently, he was staying near JW Marriott Hotel in the Santacruz area of Mumbai.

According to the police, in 2013, Kawal Sharma met a local businessman’s daughter in Haldwani. She was a supermodel. At that time, Kawal Sharma was about to release his film ‘Delhi Eye’. He did not have enough money, so he took Rs 35 lakh from the girl as a loan. He promised to return Rs 50 lakh within 30 days of the film’s release. He also gave her cheques of Rs 50 lakh. But when she went to the bank, the cheques bounced due to no money in the account.

In 2015, the girl filed a case under section 138 of the NI Act against him in the Haldwani court. In 2019, the Haldwani court punished him with 1-year jail and a fine of Rs 51.10 lakh. He filed an appeal and got bail. But in 2022, the court rejected his appeal. Since then, many summons and warrants were issued, but he did not appear in court. Even newspaper notices were published to call him, but he ignored them.

At last, the Haldwani police team has arrested him from Andheri, Mumbai. He was hiding at different places in Mumbai. After the arrest, he was brought to court.