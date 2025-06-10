Over 500 fined, 67 arrested in Police crackdown

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Jun: Police have taken strong action under “Operation Lagaam” to control people who drink alcohol in public places, keep sticks and rods in their vehicles without permission, transport liquor illegally, and drive vehicles with black film on windows.

As part of this campaign, the police issued challans to 587 people and collected a total fine of Rs 1,67,640. Out of these, 163 cases were sent to the court. Along with this, 67 people were arrested under the Police Act.

The police also took action against people who drive after drinking alcohol, do rash or stunt driving on the roads, and those who use modified silencers, sirens, or nameplates on their vehicles without permission.

The Senior Superintendent of Police of Dehradun gave strict orders to all police stations to run this campaign seriously. All police officers have been asked to take action in their areas.