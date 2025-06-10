Man killed in dispute over roadblock near Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Jun: A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed after being struck on the head with a poclain machine’s bucket during a late-night argument on the Gumkkhal-Satpuli road near Kotdwar on Saturday.

The victim, Suman Devrani, a resident of Dandamandi village and a professional photographer, was returning home after attending a wedding in a nearby village when the incident occurred.

According to police, Devrani got into an argument with the machine operator, Praveen Singh, over roadwork that was blocking the way. Singh, who works for a private contractor, was operating the poclain machine as part of an ongoing road widening project.

Circle Officer Trivendra Singh Rana said a complaint was filed by Devrani’s friend, Rajnish Juyal, who was present during the incident. He alleged that the argument turned violent when Singh suddenly swung the machine’s bucket and hit Devrani on the head, killing him on the spot. The accused fled the scene immediately.

A case of murder has been registered, and police have launched a manhunt to arrest Praveen Singh. Search operations are underway, and police are recording witness statements and collecting evidence. They have also appealed to the public for any information that could help trace the absconding accused.

Following the incident, angry locals blocked the Satpuli–Gumkhal highway on Sunday, demanding strict action against the culprit. The protest ended after officials assured residents that legal action would be taken.