Forest dept reshuffle: HoFF seeks VRS

BY Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: A significant reshuffle within the Uttarakhand Forest Department has resulted in the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the current Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Dhananjaya Mohan, opting for voluntary retirement. Dhananjaya Mohan, who was overseeing the department as its chief, has attained superannuation. The reins of the Forest Department have been handed over to PCCF Sameer Sinha.

Dhananjaya Mohan, who was holding the charge as the head of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, has taken voluntary retirement. The exact reasons behind his decision are not yet clear, though his application seeking VRS has cited personal family reasons. Dhananjaya Mohan confirmed that he has resigned on personal grounds and his resignation has been accepted.

Interestingly he was due to retire at the end of August and hence left with little over than a month to retire. His Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) application has been accepted by the administration. Following this, Sameer Sinha has been given the additional charge as the head of the Forest Department. However, Sinha has only three months left in service before his own retirement. As he has been handed over the charge as HoFF as an additional responsibility on Saturday, it remains unclear whether he will be appointed as a full-time HoFF given his limited remaining service period.

It may be recalled that Dhananjaya Mohan, the outgoing Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), had taken charge as the forest chief in May 2024 and was due to retire in August 2025. This meant he was expected to serve for approximately one year and three months in the role. His decision to take VRS just about months prior to his scheduled retirement has taken many by surprise. Following Dhananjaya Mohan, Sameer Sinha was the next in line based on seniority and hence a natural option to be promoted as HoFF. While Dhananjaya Mohan is a 1988 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Sameer Sinha belongs to the 1990 batch. Sameer Sinha has been given the additional charge of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) along with his existing charge of CAMPA.

The Uttarakhand Forest Department is set to witness several major changes this year. Various posts are falling vacant due to the retirement of several PCCF-level officers. Notably, the department will see yet another face as its chief this year when Sinha retires on November 30. Recently promoted officers to the PCCF level are also set to receive new responsibilities.

Several PCCF-level officers are scheduled to retire this year in the Uttarakhand Forest Department. Sameer Sinha, being a 1990-batch IFS officer compared to Dhananjaya Mohan’s 1988 batch, will not have much time as the head of the Forest Department and he will only get to serve for about five months, as he is set to retire on November 30. BP Gupta, currently in charge of PCCF Administration and a 1992-batch IFS officer, is also among the officers retiring in 2025, specifically in December. Even if the government were to consider him for the chief’s role based on seniority, he would not have much time in the position. However, instead of conducting a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for just one month, he could be given this crucial responsibility as officiating HoFF.

PCCF Girija Shankar Pandey, a 1992-batch IFS officer, is another officer retiring this year from the Uttarakhand Forest Department. He is currently serving as the Managing Director of the Forest Development Corporation. Pandey is set to retire this July.

In essence, four senior PCCF-level officers are retiring from the Uttarakhand Forest Department this year, leading to several key positions becoming vacant. These posts will be filled by new faces. It is worth noting that several senior IFS officers have recently been promoted to the PCCF level, including RK Mishra, who was given charge of Wildlife after his promotion. Other officers recently promoted after the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting include Kapil Lal, Neena Grewal (on deputation in Watershed), and SP Subuddhi (in charge of Climate Change).