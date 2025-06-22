Panchayat polls: 12 district to go for polls

BY ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: The notification for the three tier panchayat elections in 12 out of 13 districts barring Haridwar has been issued by the government on Saturday following which, Uttarakhand State Election Commission has announced the schedule set to be conducted in two phases.

Following the state government’s electoral programme notification, State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar addressed a press conference here on Saturday. He stated that the state government had completed the reservation process and submitted it to the State Election Commission. Consequently, with the election notification released by the Panchayati Raj Secretary on Saturday, district election officers will now issue their respective election notices on June 23. As per the issued notification, counting of votes for both phases will be held simultaneously on July 19.

With the election commission’s announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect across all the rural areas in the state with the exception of district Haridwar until the completion of vote counting. These elections will encompass 89 development blocks and 7,499 village panchayats within the 12 districts. Polling will be held on a total of 66,418 posts including 55,587 for Gram Panchayat members, 7,499 for Gram Panchayat Pradhans, 2,974 for Kshetra Panchayat members, and 358 for Zila Panchayat members. The state has established 8,276 polling centres and 10,529 polling booths for these elections.

The election schedule released by the State Election Commission outlines that the nomination process will run from June 25-28, from 8 am to 4 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from June 29 to July 1, from 8 am until work concludes. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 2, from 8 am to 3 pm.

The allocation of election symbols for the first phase will occur on July 3, from 8 am until work concludes, with voting scheduled for July 10, from 8 am to 5 pm. For the second phase, election symbols will be allocated on July 8, from 8 am until work concludes, and polling will take place on July 15 , from 8 am to 5 pm. Counting for both phases will commence concurrently on July 19, from 8 am until the process is completed. According to the State Election Commission, the 12 districts collectively have 47,77,072 voters, comprising 24,65,702 male voters, 23,10,996 female voters, and 374 other voters. This marks an increase of approximately 10.57 per cent in voter numbers compared to 2019, with a total of 4,56,793 new voters added to the rolls.

In view of the three-tier panchayat elections, distinct ballot paper colours have been assigned for different posts: white for Gram Panchayat members, green for Pradhans, blue for Kshetra Panchayat members, and pink for Zila Panchayat members.

State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar shared that 95,909 officials and employees will be deployed for polling and counting duties. This includes 11,849 presiding officers and 47,910 polling officers at polling stations, 450 sector magistrates, zonal magistrates, nodal officers, and in-charge officers, and 35,700 security personnel at polling stations. A total of 5,620 vehicles will be utilised for the panchayat elections, comprising 3,342 light vehicles and 2,278 heavy vehicles. Additionally, 55 general observers and 12 reserve observers, totalling 67 observers, will be deployed.

The deployment of polling and counting staff will be done through a randomisation software system to ensure transparency and fairness in the election process. To curb illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and other illicit activities during the three-tier panchayat elections, three district-level teams will be formed for seizure and enforcement: one each from the district administration, the police department, and the excise department. Each district will have an in-charge officer (expenditure) who will submit daily seizure reports to the commission via the district election officer.

The first phase of the three-tier panchayat elections will be held in 49 development blocks, including Takula, Dhauladevi, Tarikhet Bhainsiachhana, Lamgada, Chaukhutiya, Khatima, Sitarganj, Gadarpur, Bajpur, Lohaghat, Pati, Dharchula, Didihat, Munsyari, Kanalichhina, Betalghat, Okhalkanda, Ramgarh, Dhari, Bageshwar, Garur, Kapkot, Mori, Purola, Naogaon, Dewal, Tharali, Jyotirmath, Narayanbagar, Jaunpur, Pratapnagar, Jakhanidhar, Thauldhar, Bhilangna, Chakrata, Kalsi, Vikasnagar, Khirsu, Pabo, Thalisain, Nainidanda, Birounkhal, Rikhnikhal, Akeshwar, Pokhra, Ukhimath, Jakholi, and Augustyamuni. Voting in these areas will take place on July 10, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The second phase of the three-tier panchayat elections will cover 40 development blocks: Salt, Syalde, Bhikiyasain, Hawalbagh, Dwarahat, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Jaspur, Champawat, Barakot, Bin, Munakot, Berinag, Gangolihat, Haldwani, Ramnagar, Bhimtal, Kotabagh, Dunda, Chinyalisaur, Bhatwari, Pokhri, Dasholi, Nandanagar, Karnaprayag, Gairsain, Kirtinagar, Devprayag, Narendranagar, Chamba, Doiwala, Raipur, Sahaspur, Yamkeshwar, Jaiharikhal, Dugadda, Dwarikhal, Pauri, Kot, and Kaljikhal. Polling in these regions will be held on July 15 , from 8 am to 5 pm.