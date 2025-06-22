Space research is meant to improve life on earth: NASA scientist

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 June: At Graphic Era University Ravi Margasahayam, NASA Scientist and Global Space Ambassador from Kennedy Space Center, USA, said, “Earth is a cradle of humanity, but we cannot stay in the cradle forever.” The topic of discussion during the event was “International Space Station: Building a Palace in the Sky for all Humankind.”

In his address, Ravi explained that space research is not just about discovery, but also about improving life on Earth. He shared how space research has brought great progress in areas like medicine, biological studies, new technologies, and disaster management. He especially highlighted the medical benefits of microgravity experiments, new technologies developed in space, how biological research in space helps in identifying and treating diseases, and how satellites help in tracking natural disasters.

Ravi said that he is not an astronaut himself, but someone who helps prepare them. He proudly shared that he has played a role in sending over 700 astronauts to space, including India’s first woman astronaut, Kalpana Chawla.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era, Narpinder Singh lauded Ravi’s contributions. He said that space missions are not just about rockets and astronauts, but also about the efforts of engineers, scientists, technicians, and ground crew who make every mission possible. Addressing the students, he said, “Education and science can take you from a small village in India to a global institution like NASA.”

This event was organized by the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Graphic Era Deemed University. Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Amit Bhatt, Head of the Aerospace Department, Sudhir Joshi, Rajesh Verma, Ritvik Dobriyal, Vijay Patidar, along with other faculty members and students were present at the event.