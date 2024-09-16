Forest team arrests 3 smugglers, suspends 2 forest officials

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 17 Sep: Forest Officers of Tons Forest Division have taken a major action against forest smugglers and arrested three smugglers for illegally felling trees in Purola range. It is reported that the smugglers were illegally felling some Kail and Pine trees in Gundiat village beat of Purola range. In this case, two forest personnel have also been suspended. The range officer concerned has also been asked to explain the illegal cutting. It is also being claimed that a team of forest personnel is still patrolling the area to nab some other suspected smugglers involved in the cutting.

On receiving information about illegal cutting of Kail (Pinus Wallichiana) and Pine trees (Pinus Roxburghii) from Kandiyal area of Gundiat village beat compartment number 8 under Purola range, a team of forest department officers and personnel reached the forest above Kandiyal village, where they raided and arrested three forest smugglers who were cutting Kail and Pine trees. Also, on the basis of information shared by the smugglers, 16 illegally cut trees and 81 pieces of a pine tree were recovered from Dhikal village. The team of the forest department conducted patrolling and interrogation to catch and search the suspects involved in smuggling.

Divisional Forest Officer DP Baluni shared that on the basis of the information of the informer, three forest smugglers namely, Roshan, son of Khantu and resident of Dikaal village, Rajkumar son of Bachan and resident of village Mandiyan and Sunil Kumar, son of Gablia and resident of Dikaal village were arrested from the spot. Two forest officials namely Forest Inspector Darshan Singh and Forest Guard Yashwant have been suspended for negligence. At the same time, an explanation has been called from the range officer. He said that strict action will be taken against all those found guilty in the case.