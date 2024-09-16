Gov praises docs for bringing smiles on people’s faces

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sept: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the 5th conference organized by the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) in Dehradun on Saturday. The conference brought together dental professionals and oral surgeons from across the country to discuss the importance of dental implants and oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor praised the doctors for bringing smiles to people’s faces. He emphasized that the work of oral and maxillofacial surgeons extends beyond medical treatment, contributing to a positive change in society. He noted that their efforts not only enhance people’s smiles but also inspire patients and their families towards a better quality of life.

Lt Gen Singh urged the attendees to ensure that the latest technologies and treatments are accessible to the common people. He encouraged the organization of medical camps in rural areas to raise awareness about oral health. He emphasized the need to motivate people to maintain proper oral hygiene and regularly visit dental professionals to ensure a healthy society.

Dr Manikandan, the National President of AOMSI, shared his thoughts and provided insights into the significance of dental implants and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Dr Sumit Chopra, the President of AOMSI Uttarakhand, explained the work of the association. The event was attended by AOMSI officials from across the country.