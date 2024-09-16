Requests Revision of Pay Matrix for JCOs under OROP Scheme

Ganesh Joshi meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 14 Sept: Soldier Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi paid a courtesy visit to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. During the visit, he presented the Defence Minister with a kit of organic products from Uttarakhand, a silk shawl, and a Tulsi plant.

Joshi requested a revision in the pay matrix for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. He explained that according to the Seventh Pay Commission, the basic pay for soldiers is multiplied by a factor of 2.57, while officers’ pay is multiplied by factors of 2.62 to 2.72. This discrepancy results in a significant pay gap between soldiers and officers. Joshi requested the Defence Minister to review and address this issue.

Additionally, Ganesh Joshi extended an invitation to Rajnath Singh to visit Uttarakhand. The Defence Minister assured a positive response on all key points and promised prompt action on the matters discussed.