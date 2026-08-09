Dhami calls for collective efforts of party workers to ensure third term for BJP

BJP holds Garhwal Mandal Chiefs Meet in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: BJP on Saturday organised a meet of the party’s Garhwal mandal presidents in Dehradun with the state Chief minister as chief guest. The meeting resolved to form government for the third consecutive time. Addressing the party leaders and the workers, Dhami urged them to work collectively for the electoral test ahead. He emphasised that the Opposition’s politics of falsehood, confusion and rumours must be countered stiffly with the truth of development and welfare, and stressed that the people’s trust in the double engine government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to grow.

The one-day meeting held at Atithi Samudayik Bhawan on Haridwar Road saw participation of district and mandal presidents from across Garhwal. Addressing them, Dhami said that the saffron flag is flying high across most of the states, with recent results in Bihar, Bengal, Assam and the North East reflecting strong prospects for the BJP in upcoming elections. He called upon the party workers to treat the polls as an examination to be passed with full success, and to convert challenges into the opportunities through organisational strength.

Dhami accused the Congress of spreading lies and confusion. He also cited Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Uttarakhand where Gandhi had alleged examination paper leaks. The CM countered that in the past four years not a single paper leak had occurred, and in the lone case of malpractice, strict action was taken under the country’s toughest anti cheating law, which has sent hundreds of mafia to jail. He said opposition leaders were recycling old scripts from their own states, and urged workers to expose such falsehoods while highlighting the truth of transparent recruitment without bribes or favours.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt asserted that the opposition is attempting to protect the infiltrators by spreading confusion over the SIR process, while the BJP’s aim is to secure Devbhoomi. He called upon the mandal level presidents to strengthen their units and ensure success in organisational programmes leading up to the elections. Bhatt also reviewed the preparations for the Tiranga Yatra, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Sant Ravidas’s 650th birth anniversary events, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, Mann Ki Baat, booth empowerment and other programmes.

Bhatt emphasised on the need to make the electoral rolls error free through the constitutional SIR process, saying infiltrators and ineligible voters must not be allowed to influence elections. He noted that wherever the polls have been held on corrected rolls, the BJP has won resoundingly. He said under Modi and Dhami’s leadership, the double engine government has delivered development and welfare, and workers must carry the message of these schemes to every household.

State general secretary Deepti Rawat reviewed the Ravidas Jayanti programme series and directed the party workers to expand the reach of government and party achievements through social media. General secretary Tarun Bansal issued instructions on the SIR process, while general secretary Kundan Parihar conducted the proceedings. The meeting concluded with participation of Garhwal’s district and mandal presidents, who pledged to intensify preparations for the electoral challenge ahead.