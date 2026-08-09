St. George’s College Heritage Cup football tourney on till Aug 14

Garhwal Post Bureau

MUSSOORIE, 8 Aug: The 53rd edition of the prestigious St. George’s College Heritage Cup (Jackie) Invitational Football Tournament 2026 continued with remarkable enthusiasm, intense competition, and exemplary sportsmanship at St. George’s College, Mussoorie. Being held from August 1-14, the tournament has brought together 24 leading football teams representing prominent schools and clubs from across the region.

With the second round of the tournament now in progress, the competition has entered an increasingly exciting phase, with teams battling hard for a place in the next stage. The matches witnessed today showcased determined performances, disciplined play, and a high level of competitive spirit.

In the first match of the day, Navchetan Sports Club produced a commanding performance to defeat Yuva Sports Club 4–0.

Navchetan took control of the match with a well-taken goal by Mukul in the 27th minute, followed by Anshul, who doubled the lead in the 30th minute. Manoj added another goal just three minutes later in the 33rd minute, putting Navchetan firmly in command. Keshav completed the scoring in the 64th minute, sealing an impressive 4–0 victory for Navchetan Sports Club.

The second match witnessed a closely fought encounter between Wynberg Allen School (B Team) and Oak Grove School. In a game marked by determination and disciplined defending, Wynberg Allen School (B Team) secured a narrow 1–0 victory.

The decisive moment came in the 54th minute, when Chris found the back of the net for Wynberg Allen School (B Team). Despite Oak Grove’s efforts to fight back, Wynberg Allen School (B Team) held their nerve to register a hard-earned win.

In the third match of the day, Manorite emerged victorious against Khetwala Sports Club, winning the tightly contested encounter 1–0.

The match was decided early when Jotish scored for Manorite in the 12th minute. Manorite maintained their defensive organisation for the remainder of the game and successfully preserved their slender advantage to claim a valuable victory.

The matches were efficiently officiated by an experienced panel of referees comprising Pushkar Singh Gusain, Pradeep Negi, Prashant Rawat, Milan, and Anish Chhetri. Their fair, impartial, and professional officiating ensured the smooth and successful conduct of all the matches.

The St. George’s College Heritage Cup (Jackie) Invitational Football Tournament 2026 is being conducted under the able guidance and leadership of Brother Jeyaseelan S. (Principal), Brother Britto (Superior and Sports Secretary), Brother Sylvanus Kerketta (Vice-Principal), Brother Lawrence Kujur (Assistant Sports Secretary), Brother Nithin Mitorly, Anand Thapa (Sports Coordinator), and Bhavnesh Negi (PRO), along with the dedicated members of the Sports Department of St. George’s College, Mussoorie.