Dhami transfers Rs 146.32 crores in pensions to 9,87,017 beneficiaries

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday transferred a total pension amount of Rs 146.325 core through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 9, 87,017 beneficiaries under various pension schemes administered by the Social Welfare Department. The payment was made for the pension instalment for July 2026 at an event held at the CM’s Camp Office here.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the State government is committed to the welfare of every section of society. He said pension amounts are being transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts in a timely and transparent manner, ensuring that eligible people received the direct benefit of government schemes. The government’s objective is to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reached the person standing at the last rung of society.

Dhami asserted that the vulnerable sections of society are part of the government’s family. He said the State government is making efforts to ensure that elderly parents, widows and persons with disabilities do not have to make repeated visits to Government offices to receive their pensions . The resolve is to ensure that every eligible citizen receives their rightful entitlement with dignity, on time and without any inconvenience, he said.

Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State government is continuously working towards strengthening and making Uttarakhand self-reliant in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. He said the development of the State is possible only through the development of every section of society.

Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das said the Social Welfare Department has released the pension instalment for July 2026. During the month, pension amounts have been paid to 9, 87,017 beneficiaries under various pension schemes. The beneficiaries included 2.15 lakh pensioners covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, who were currently being paid through the new SNA-SPARSH system.

In July 2026, a total of 9, 87,017 beneficiaries received pension benefits under various schemes. An amount of Rs 146.32 crore was distributed for this purpose. Under the old-age pension scheme, 6,15,628 beneficiaries received pensions amounting to Rs 92.34 crore at the rate of Rs 1,500 per month. Similarly, an amount of Rs 35.54 crore was paid to 2,36,983 widow pension beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 1,500 per month.

An amount of Rs 13.36 crore was distributed to 89,128 disability pension beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 1,500 per month. A total of Rs 3.2 crores was paid to 27,288 farmer pension beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 1,200 per month, while Rs 99.408 lakh was distributed to 8,284 abandoned women pension beneficiaries at the same rate.

In addition, 7,383 beneficiaries of the maintenance grant received Rs 51.68 lakhs at the rate of Rs 700 per month. A total of Rs 26.35 lakh was distributed among 2,196 Tilu Rauteli pension beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 1,200 per month, while 127 dwarf pension beneficiaries received Rs 1.524 lakh at the rate of Rs 1,200 per month.

Social Welfare Secretary Sridhar Babu Addanki, Director of Tribal Welfare Sanjay Tolia, Additional Secretary Sundarlal Semwal, Director Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director Yogendra Rawat, Joint Director GR Nautiyal, Govardhan Singh and others were present on the occasion.