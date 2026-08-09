Ten families forced to vacate houses in Rudraprayag as rain triggers landslides

Garhwal Post Bureau

RUDRAPRAYAG , 8 Aug: Continuous rainfall has worsened conditions in Basukedar tehsil’s Taljaman gram panchayat, particularly in Jandariyan Badeth Thaponi tok, where ten families have vacated their homes and taken shelter at safer locations. The persistent downpour has led to land subsidence and frequent landslides , creating an atmosphere of fear among villagers who are facing the threat of loss to life and property. With debris falling from the hillside and cracks widening in the ground, anxiety among residents has deepened.

The villagers recalled that during last year’s disaster the area had suffered heavy damage and the administration had assured protective works including construction of a safety wall. They alleged that the promised measures were not carried out in time, leaving them vulnerable once again during the monsoon. They said that had protective works been completed, the present situation would not have become so severe. The risk of land slipping remains constant and falling debris and stones from the hill have kept the villagers under continuous apprehension of mishap.

As the conditions worsened, ten families have now moved out of their houses as a precaution and have sought refuge at safer places. They said that even if the rain stops, the instability of the ground continues to pose danger. The affected families are now worried about their homes, belongings and future security. Villagers including Surendra Singh, Anoop Singh, Ashish Rana, Shripal Bisht, Dwarika, Anita Devi and Sunita Devi demanded that the administration provide a permanent solution, begin construction of a safety wall and other protective works without delay, and ensure the safety of the affected families .