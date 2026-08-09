CM honours 13 women with Tilu Rauteli award, hikes prize money to Rs 75,000

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: On the occasion of Veerangana Tilu Rauteli’s birth anniversary, the Government organised a State‑level programme here on Saturday. The prestigious Tilu Rauteli State Stree Shakti Award was presented to 13 women and the State Anganwadi Worker Award for the financial year 2025‑26 to 35 Anganwadi workers. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated thirteen women selected for the Tilu Rauteli Award and thirty‑five outstanding Anganwadi workers chosen for the State award.

Significantly, during the ceremony, the CM also announced that the prize money for the Tilu Rauteli Award has been increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 75,000 , while the Anganwadi Worker Award has been raised from Rs 51,000 to Rs 61,000. He said the government is committed to recognising and encouraging the contribution of the State’s women and Anganwadi workers, adding that the honour bestowed upon the awardees would inspire every mother power in the state to move forward.

The Government had earlier enhanced the prize money of the Tilu Rauteli Award from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000 in 2023, along with an increase in the Anganwadi Worker Award from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000. Continuing this effort, the latest enhancement reflects the administration’s resolve to strengthen women ’s empowerment and acknowledge the hard work of Anganwadi workers.

Among those honoured with the Tilu Rauteli Award were Pushpa Fartyal of Almora for her work in Sanskrit and arts, Daya Danu of Bageshwar for social service, Nanda Sati of Chamoli for music, Ritika Bagoli Danu of Champawat for environmental protection and education, Neetu Rani of Dehradun for social service, education and bravery, Vaishali Sharma of Haridwar for social service, Latika of Nainital for sports, Priyanka Pant Thapliyal of Pauri Garhwal for sports, social service, women ’s empowerment and self‑employment, Kalawati Devi of Pithoragarh for social work, Durga Devi of Rudraprayag for social service, Sarita Kothiyal Devi of Tehri for social work, Pushpa Devi of Udham Singh Nagar for para sports and Swatantri Badhani of Uttarkashi for social service.