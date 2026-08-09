Orange alert sounded as heavy rains predicted over next 48 hours in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: Uttarakhand is bracing for yet another spell of intense monsoon activity, with the next 48 hours likely to remain particularly challenging as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts on August 9-10. The spell of rain is expected to continue on August 11 as well, raising concerns over landslides, falling boulders, waterlogging and disruption of roads and essential services, particularly in the vulnerable mountainous areas.

Several districts of the state have already been receiving intermittent to continuous rainfall over the past few days and the fresh forecast of heavy to very heavy rain over the next two days has prompted the disaster management machinery to remain on alert. The weather conditions are also likely to pose an additional challenge for tourists, pilgrims and local residents, particularly those travelling through the mountainous regions.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at several places in Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts tomorrow. Some areas of these districts may receive intense spells of rain accompanied by lightning and thunder. In view of the possibility of very heavy rainfall, an orange alert has been issued for the three districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Tehri, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Champawat districts on Sunday. A Yellow alert has been issued for these districts, indicating the possibility of adverse weather conditions and heavy rain at some places.

The weather situation is expected to remain challenging on August 10 as well, with the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar and Champawat districts. Some locations could experience intense spells of rainfall, accompanied by lightning and thunder, prompting an orange alert for these four districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts forAugust 10. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in these areas. Thus, both the hill and plain regions of Uttarakhand are expected to remain vulnerable to weather-related problems during the next two days.

The rain is likely to continue on August 11, although the intensity is expected to be comparatively lower. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Nainital districts for August 11, where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.

The department has also cautioned against the possible consequences of intense rainfall in vulnerable areas. The weather scientists say that heavy showers in the mountainous regions may trigger landslides and falling boulders, particularly along roads and slopes already weakened by prolonged monsoon activity. Such incidents may also disrupt road connectivity and cause damage to electricity and drinking water supply lines. Low-lying areas in the plains can also face waterlogging if heavy rainfall occurs over a short period.

The intensity of rainfall expected during the period can be gauged from the forecast of spells ranging between 20 and 30 mm per hour at some places, while the intensity could reach 30 to 50 mm per hour in certain areas. Such intense spells, particularly when received over already saturated slopes, can increase the possibility of landslides, debris flow and sudden obstruction of roads.

The fresh weather warning is particularly significant for the ongoing Char Dham pilgrimage and tourism activities in the State. With thousands of pilgrims and tourists travelling through the hill districts, sudden deterioration in weather conditions may result in temporary road blockages and delays. Pilgrims and tourists have consequently been advised to keep themselves updated about the latest weather forecast and road conditions and avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas during periods of intense rainfall.

The disaster management department has also moved into an alert mode following the latest forecast. The administration and disaster response machinery in the districts have been asked to remain prepared to deal with any emergency arising from heavy rainfall, landslides, road blockages or damage to essential infrastructure.

The fresh spell comes at a time when Uttarakhand has already witnessed considerable rainfall activity during the monsoon season, with several mountainous areas remaining susceptible to landslides and other rain-related incidents. Continuous rainfall also increases the vulnerability of slopes and can trigger landslides even in areas where there may not be extremely heavy rain at a particular moment.

The officials and the local authorities are therefore likely to face a challenging period over the next 48 hours as they keep a close watch on vulnerable roads, settlements and other sensitive locations. The possibility of falling rocks and debris on mountain roads remains a major concern, particularly on routes witnessing heavy movement of vehicles.

Residents in vulnerable hill areas have also been advised to exercise caution and remain away from landslide-prone slopes and river and stream channels during heavy rainfall. People living in low-lying areas need to remain alert to the possibility of waterlogging, particularly where drainage systems are unable to cope with sudden heavy showers.

For travellers and the pilgrims, the weather warning assumes added significance as conditions can change rapidly in the hills. A road that remains open during one part of the day can become temporarily blocked following a landslide or rockfall triggered by heavy rain. Authorities are therefore expected to keep a close watch on road conditions and restore connectivity wherever disruptions occur.