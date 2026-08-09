Barkot College students end protest on Manveer Chauhan assurance

Garhwal Post Bureau

BARKOT (Uttarkashi), 8 Aug: The two-week long sit-in by students of Government College Tatao, Barkot, came to an end on Saturday following positive assurances by BJP State media-in-charge Manveer Chauhan and Barkot SDM Brijesh Kumar Tiwari that their four-point demands would be acted upon without delay. The students, who had been staging the protest demanding upgradation of the college, approval of a road from Danda village to the campus, resolution of land and boundary issues and commencement of regular bus services, announced suspension of their agitation after being assured of positive steps.

Chauhan, who reached the site to persuade the students to withdraw their protest, said their demands would be taken up at the appropriate level and efforts would be made to ensure early action. SDM Tiwari also assured the students that necessary measures would be initiated on the issues raised. The students stated that they had been pressing the administration for a long time but the lack of expected action had compelled them to resort to protest. They clarified that while they were ending the sit-in for now, if their demands were not addressed within the stipulated time they would be forced to resume the agitation.

Student leaders emphasised that the demands were directly linked to the future of the students and the development of the college, pointing out that upgradation, road connectivity, boundary wall, settlement of land matters and regular bus service were basic requirements that must be fulfilled at the earliest. The protest concluded in the presence of student leader Sampann Bahuguna, student union president Nikita, general secretary Dhruv, and several others including Prachi, Rishabh, Naman and Ayush, along with a large number of students.