eKYC mandatory by 15 Aug for LPG consumers

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: Domestic gas consumers have been asked to complete their eKYC by August 15, failing which they may face disruption in supply of cylinders. The LPG companies have appealed to consumers to complete the process within the stipulated time, warning that connections without eKYC can be placed in the inactive category. Such consumers may lose benefits available under the domestic category and be required to pay charges applicable to commercial cylinders as per rules.

The Aadhaarbased verification of domestic gas connections is aimed at curbing black marketing and identifying fake and duplicate connections. It will also help in updating records of genuine consumers and ensuring that government schemes reach the rightful beneficiaries. The process will further enable better identification of consumers holding both PNG and LPG connections.

District supply officers (DSOs), gas agency operators and company officials are carrying out awareness campaigns urging consumers not to wait until the last moment and to complete their eKYC at the earliest. Consumers can visit their respective gas agencies for biometric verification, while many companies have also provided facilities through mobile apps and authorised digital platforms. Delivery personnel supplying cylinders at households have also been equipped to carry out eKYC.

The officials have appealed to consumers to complete the process before the August 15 deadline to avoid any inconvenience in future supply. The administration has emphasised that timely compliance will ensure uninterrupted access to domestic gas and prevent difficulties for households.