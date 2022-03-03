FRI holds Hindi Workshop

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: The Hindi Section of Forest Research Institute, here, organised a day long Hindi Workshop on the topic, “Constitutional provisions of Official Language and implementation of rules/regulations”, today.

Mahimanand Bhatt, Manager (Rajbhasha) (Retd), Central Warehousing Corporation, was present as keynote speaker at the workshop. In the inaugural session of the workshop, SK Thomas, Registrar, FRI, welcomed the participants and stressed on the implementation of the official language and constitutional provisions in the office.

In the workshop, the newly appointed Scientist-B level officers of the Institute were provided information about the use of the official language. Bhatt, while encouraging all the Scientists in his presentation, expressed that language becomes easy through daily use. Language is never difficult. He shared brief information about the usage of words of different languages accepted in Hindi.

The workshop ended with a discussion session. The vote of thanks was proposed by Shankar Sharma, Assistant Director (Rajbhasha).