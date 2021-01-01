FRI holds training on Essential Oil Extraction

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Dec: A one day training programme on extraction of essential oils from essential oil bearing plants was organised by FRI, here, in collaboration with Jyoti Marwah, a progressive farmer of Mussoorie. This training was imparted by Dr Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G and Principal Investigator, Chemistry & Bioprospecting Division, FRI, and his team along with her.

The farmers were trained in isolation of essential oil from aromatic crops. As a case study, essential oil was extracted from Cinnamomum camphora (commonly known as Kapoor tree) using an efficient Field Distillation Unit in Jyoti Marwah’s field.

In his speech, Dr Vineet Kumar said that this initiative was part of the project funded by Government of India’s Department of Science &Technology, New Delhi, with the aim of providing training to farmers so that they are motivated to grow essential oil bearing crops as it would be helpful in income generation.

Kehkashan Naseem, DFO of Mussoorie Forest Division, explained the importance of such training and its unusual benefits to farmers. She also elaborated in detail on the importance of essential oil bearing crops. The local farmers participated enthusiastically in the training and learned the basics of essential oil extraction.

In her speech, Jyoti Marwah motivated the local farmers by telling them the uses and benefits of essential oil in various sectors. She also told that some of the essential oil bearing crops could be grown in unused spaces like side bunds, side walls, etc., thereby utilising that area also. Dr Pradeep Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Sushil Bhattarai of Forest Research Institute and Ashutosh along with Forest Rangers of Mussoorie Forest Division were also present during this training.