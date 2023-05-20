FSSAI, Herbalife hold Food Safety Training & Certification Prog in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 May: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in association with Herbalife, conducted a comprehensive Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) programme in Dehradun.

The event took place at the Fire Station and Emergency Office, here, aiming to promote food safety practices and enhance the availability of trained manpower in the food industry.

The guests included RS Rawat, Deputy Food Commissioner of Garhwal; RS Khati, Chief Fire Officer; PC Joshi, Designated Officer of FDA, Uttarakhand; and Samir Mathur, Manager of Government Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition.

The FoSTaC programme, initiated by FSSAI in July 2017, has emerged as the largest food safety training and certification initiative in the country. Its primary objective is to create a pool of food safety supervisors (FSS) who are well-versed in good hygiene and manufacturing practices as per the requirements outlined in Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011.

The programme had several objectives, including enhancing the availability of skilled and trained manpower in the food industry, creating an improved environment of self-compliance to the FSS Act, Rules, and Regulations by responsible Food Businesses, and bringing about a behavioral change and inculcating a culture of food safety in the country.

A total of over 950,000 food safety supervisors have been trained in more than 32,000 training sessions throughout the country in the first five years after the initiation of FoSTaC. The development of such a large training capacity under FoSTaC served as evidence of the country’s major transformation in food safety practices.

Herbalife contributed to this initiative by adopting 40 campuses and turning them into Eat Right campuses across India. This collaboration between Herbalife and FSSAI continues to make a significant impact in promoting food safety.

Emmanuel Global Consultancies had served as the implementing partner for the programme, while Grow Well Foundation had been the training partner, ensuring its successful execution.

The Food Safety Training & Certification Programme in Dehradun represented a significant stride towards ensuring food safety and fostering a culture of compliance within the food industry. This joint effort by FSSAI and Herbalife paves the way for a safer and more sustainable food ecosystem.