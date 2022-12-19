Ganesh Joshi lays foundation stone of drinking water schemes in Jaintanwala

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Dec: Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Ganesh Joshi , laid the foundation stone of drinking water schemes for Hariyawala Khurd (Rs 2.678 crores) and Ghanghoda (Rs 2.847 crores) under Jal Jeevan Mission in Dehradun’s Jaintanwala , Dehradun Cantonment area here today. In addition, Joshi also distributed approval letters for construction of houses to 19 eligible families under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Joshi said that a total of 392 families of Chandmari and Jamunapani villages would be benefited under the scheme of drinking water costing Rs 2.847 crores in Ghanghoda. About 3.75 km long pipeline would have to be installed under this project. Similarly, a total of 373 families of Hariyawala Khurd, Nagnath, Jaitanwala would benefit from Harriyawala Khurd scheme at cost of around Rs 2.678 crore for which Pipeline of 4 km length would be installed.

The minister said that in all, more than 3200 people would get the facility of drinking water through the schemes of Rs 5.526 crore to be constructed in both the villages. After the completion of these drinking water schemes , there would be a long-term solution to the problem of drinking water in this area.

Joshi further asserted that the BJP Government would also inaugurate all the schemes for which it was laying foundation stone , and this scheme would also be completed by October next year and it would be inaugurated by the BJP Government. He reminded that the government also constructed a tubewell and overhead tank for supply of drinking water in Garhi Cantt. Drinking water schemes have been also planned for Gangol Panditwadi, Gajjiwala, Galjwadi and Vilaspujr Kadli.

Joshi on this occasion also handed over letters of approval for allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to 19 families of this area. He said that the construction work of solar powered drinking water scheme was about to be completed in Bisht Gaon. The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana was started in 2016-17. After the launch of this scheme, Uttarakhand got the target of 47654 houses, out of which 38,522 houses have already been allotted. Joshi said that he was happy to announce that 27,525 houses have already been constructed so far in the state under this scheme and the government aimed to complete the target this month itself.

Joshi said that the central and state governments have made various schemes for the common man from his birth till his last moment. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP Government in the state was continuously working for the welfare of the people. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government was working with a choiceless determination.

On this occasion, District Panchayat Vice President Deepak Pundir, Sandhya Thapa, Village Pradhan Sagar Singh, Village Pradhan Durga Rai, BJP Mandal President Poonam Nautiyal, Vandana Bisht, Nain Singh Panwar, Ram Bahadur Khatri, Tej Bahadur Khatri, Prem Singh Panwar, Village Pradhan Luv Kumar, Meena Devi and officers were present.