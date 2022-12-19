Gov plants rare Tulip, marks planting of 4500th bulb at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 18 Dec: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) planted a very attractive and delicate tulip bulb at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. This marks the 4500th bulb of the 13th variety of tulips that are sowed.
The black and purple bulbs are aimed to be the highlight during Vasantotsav 2023 and they are being nurtured consistently.
The plantation of tulips began in 2015 by the then Governor as an experiment. Such is the fertility of Uttarakhandi soil that owing to its growth, it became an annual affair in the lawns of the Raj Bhawan.