Gov plants rare Tulip, marks planting of 4500th bulb at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Dec: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) planted a very attractive and delicate tulip bulb at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. This marks the 4500th bulb of the 13th variety of tulips that are sowed.

The black and purple bulbs are aimed to be the highlight during Vasantotsav 2023 and they are being nurtured consistently.