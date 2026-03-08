Ganesh Joshi plants sapling to mark Union Agriculture Minister’s birthday

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Mar: On the occasion of the birthday of Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi planted a sapling at his official residence today as part of Chouhan’s pledge of “planting one sapling every day”.

On this occasion, Ganesh Joshi extended his heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wishing him good health, a long life, and continued success.

Ganesh Joshi said that, under the capable leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, several significant initiatives are being undertaken for the development of farmers and rural areas across the country. He added that Chouhan’s dedication to public service, sense of duty, and sensitivity toward people are a source of inspiration for everyone.

He further stated that efforts like tree plantation are extremely important for environmental conservation and that every member of society should come forward to protect and preserve nature.

On the occasion, government functionary Jagat Singh Chauhan, BJP leaders Ramsharan Nautiyal and Laxman Singh Rawat, District Vice President of the Youth Wing Thakur Dhirendra Singh, Deepak Bhatt, and others were also present.