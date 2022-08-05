Ganesh Joshi visits FIBL Organic Agricultural Research Institute in Switzerland

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

SWITZERLAND, 3 Aug: Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi is on an introductory tour of European countries these days. Recently, he had signed an MoU with an organisation in Germany, which in his opinion will give positive benefits to organic agriculture in Uttarakhand. Joshi, had arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday, and he visited FIBL (Organic Agricultural Research Institute). On this occasion, FIBL Institute Director Beate Huber welcomed the Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister and the visiting team with him and made a presentation regarding the research and work being done by the Institute in the field of organic agriculture. On this occasion, senior scientist Amritbir Riar also gave a presentation of Resilient Cropping Method. Along with this, presentation was made on socio-economic policy making and presentation was also made on organic cotton and other cropping methods.

After the meeting, Ganesh Joshi and the team of MLAs accompanying him also took a field tour of the techniques related to agriculture and animal sciences in the institute. Sikkim’s Agriculture Minister Loknath Sharma, Karnataka’s Agriculture Minister BC Patil were also present on this occasion. Agriculture Ministers of both the states, Uttarakhand and Sikkim honoured the entire team of FIBL by gifting them Uttarakhandi caps.

The FIBL organisation was established almost 50 years ago in Switzerland, Germany, Austria and is a leading organisation in biological research across Europe. On this occasion, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht, Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadia, Bhimtal MLA Ram Singh Kaida, Almora MLA Manoj Tiwari, Dharchula MLA Harish Singh Dhami along with Director of Seed Certification Agency KC Pathak, Managing Director of Organic Board Vinay Kumar, Deputy Director Dr. JS Nayal along with officials from Sikkim and Karnataka were present.