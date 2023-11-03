Ganga – Daughter of the Himalayas: Cinematic Journey unveiled in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: The inaugural film of the seven short films from the Uttarakhand Series, ‘Ganga – Daughter of the Himalayas’, brought the spiritual heart of India to life during its exclusive media preview in Dehradun, today. This captivating creation by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Bharatbala delves into the extraordinary journey of a rising mountaineer, Devyani Semwal, promising a cinematic experience that transcends the boundaries of storytelling. The film is scheduled to premiere on 3 Novemberat https://youtube.com/@virtualbharat.

The special screening, attended by Bharatbala and Devyani Semwal, provided a glimpse into the immersive narrative of the film. Bharatbala, known for breathing life into visuals and translating untold stories into powerful cinematic expressions, shared his vision for the film and its significance.

With the launch of this film, Virtual Bharat, in partnership with the Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST), unveiled a captivating series of seven films set in Uttarakhand. The journey extends with Women of Munsiyari, premiering on 17 November, followed by five more films delving into the rich tapestry of Uttarakhand’s culture, tradition, and community resilience. This collection showcases the diverse themes, initiatives and cultural practices unique to the region, contributing to the larger canvas of the Virtual Bharat project and the RIST mandate.

Bharatbala, as the visionary founder of Virtual Bharat, spearheads a revolutionary 1000-film odyssey delving into India’s 5000-year-old civilisation to explore untold stories of art, culture, architecture, music, folklore and tradition on a vivid cinematic canvas. Ganga – Daughter of the Himalayas captures the essence of Devyani’s epic quest into the snow-clad realms of the Himalayas within the Virtual Bharat repertoire. The collaboration between Bharatbala and Devyani has resulted in a captivating exploration of ambition, spirituality, and the untamed beauty of the Himalayas. The film promises an emotional and visually stunning experience, reflecting Devyani’s journey through the Himalayas, the unparalleled beauty of nature, the resilience of the human spirit, and the sacred relationship between the mountains and the river.

The film explores the profound connection between Devyani and the river, Goddess Ganga. Determined to conquer the world’s highest peaks, Devyani, who grew up in Mukhba, a serene Himalayan village at Gangotri’s foothills, envisions summits that match her towering ambitions. From Mt Kilimanjaro, her gaze shifts to Mt Everest and the famed seven summits, each a continent’s emblem. Before facing the unknown, she embarks on an introspective quest, seeking her inner power and flow. This spiritual journey intertwines with Mukhba’s Goddess Ganga, shaping Devyani’s calling. Bowing to Gaumukh’s headstream, she proceeds to Tapovan, a verdant meadow of austerities, to commence her penance — the challenging ascent of Mt Shivling. At the summit, where the snowy crown meets the sky, Devyani, embraced by elemental forces, stands prepared for the world’s towering peaks.

Helmed by director Bharatbala and anchored by Devyani’s arresting presence, the film showcases the visual brilliance of Director of Photography Sudeep Elamon. Writer-Researcher Soity Banerjee meticulously weaves the narrative intricacies, while Editor Shashwata Datta refines the seamless flow of the story. The soul-stirring music, a collaborative piece by Pavithra Chari and Sowmya Gurucharan, adds an enchanting layer to the cinematic experience. Studio Virtual Bharat, in collaboration with Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST), is bringing this creative vision to life, serving as the dedicated producers for this extraordinary journey.

Since its establishment in 2007, RIST has been unwaveringly committed to the core principle of equity, firmly advocating that access to high-quality services is a universal right. Envisioning an India where physical and mental well-being is universally accessible, RIST actively collaborates with like-minded organisations. The organization’s mission revolves around forging impactful partnerships to alleviate poverty and providing grants to organisations dedicated to solving societal inequities.

Virtual Bharat is a 1000-film-journey across India’s 5000-year-old civilisation to create a digital repository of unseen, untold stories of art, culture, architecture, music, poetry, folklore and tradition on a vivid cinematic canvas.