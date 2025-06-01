Golden Key Lake in Clement Town being revived & restored by 2 Engineer Regiment

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 May: Golden Key Lake, located in Clement Town, is currently undergoing a comprehensive cleanup and restoration. The initiative aims to revive the lake’s ecosystem, enhance its aesthetic appeal, and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

The cleanup drive, which commenced on 26 May, aims to thoroughly desilt, remove invasive species, and restore the lake’s natural environment and beauty.

This initiative is being led by the 2 Engineer Regiment in collaboration with the Cantonment Board, Clement Town. The primary goal of the drive is to create a balanced ecosystem that supports biodiversity, improves water quality, and provides the community with a peaceful and recreational natural space.

Post-cleanup, the focus will be on enhancing water quality, reducing pollution, and restoring the ecological balance disrupted by human activities. The removal of invasive species and debris will facilitate the revival of native flora and fauna, thereby supporting a diverse and healthy aquatic ecosystem.

The restoration efforts are expected to significantly improve the cleanliness of the lake and its surroundings. As a result, water quality will improve, aquatic life will thrive, and the overall appeal of the area will be enhanced. The initiative will also provide a clean, serene environment for visitors, while encouraging the return of various plant and animal species that contribute to local biodiversity.

During the course of the cleanup operation, certain sections of the lake, including adjacent pathways and facilities, will remain temporarily closed to the public to ensure safety and facilitate smooth execution of the restoration work.