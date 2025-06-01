Movie “Mission Devbhoomi” launched by neurosurgeon Dr Mahesh Kudiyal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 May: The much-awaited film, “Mission Devbhoomi”, was launched today at the Mall of Dehradun. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted by Dr Mahesh Kudiyal, a renowned neurosurgeon, marking the official launch of the project.

On this special occasion, several distinguished guests and contributors from the film industry were present, including Ravi Mamgain – Producer & Director; Ruchi Mamgain – Scriptwriter; Ravindra Jugran – BJP Leader; Dr Atul Sharma –Poet; Amit B Kapoor – Music Director; Yudhveer Negi – Cameraman.

The event was also attended by the full cast, crew, and several prominent personalities from the film industry.

The launch of Mission Devbhoomi is a significant step toward highlighting the cultural and spiritual essence of Uttarakhand through cinema.