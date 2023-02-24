Gov appreciates efforts of CBC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: The Assistant Director of the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of I&B, Dehradun, Dr Santosh Ashish, and other officials met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. He informed the Governor about various activities of the department.

The Governor expressed appreciation of the programme, ‘Beating the Retreat’, organized by the CBC , in the month of January. He said that this was the first time in Uttarakhand that such a programme had taken place in which bands of the IMA, ITBP, Police and Scouts enthralled everyone with their performance.

The Governor added that, by taking inspiration from the Beating Retreat Ceremony traditionally held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi, efforts should be made to make next year’s event even grander by increasing the participation of public representatives, local people, as well as school and college students. He appreciated all the departmental officers who organised this programme.