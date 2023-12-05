Gov attends Navy Day celebrations at NHO

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Dec: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the programme organised on the occasion of Navy Day at the National Hydrographic Office, here, on Monday.

The theme of Navy Day this year is “Mission Success through Operational Readiness in the Maritime Domain”. On this occasion, the Governor inaugurated the first bilingual navigation map.

While wishing the people of the country on Navy Day, the Governor said that all are proud of the Indian Navy. He said that today is also a day to remember the achievements of ‘Operation Trident’ of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

The Governor said that the transformation and digitality with which the Indian Navy is working is a matter of pride for all. The Indian Navy’s dedication to optimising operational efficiency through cutting-edge technology, rigorous training and strategic partnerships is commendable.

He added that, in the maritime domain, the Indian Navy protects national interests as well as promotes regional stability and international cooperation. The Indian Navy is working to realise the Prime Minister’s dream of making India self-reliant with its skills.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur; Chief Hydrographer, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora; Joint Chief Hydrographer, Rear Admiral LS Pathania; GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Maj Gen R Prem Raj; Brig Anirban Dutta; Brig Sanjog Negi; Brig Upinder Pal Singh; Vice Admiral (Retd) AG Thapliyal; Vice Admiral (Retd) KL Koppikar; Rear Admiral (Retd) Om Prakash Singh Rana; Rear Admiral Mukul Asthana (Retd); Joint Integrated Financial Advisor, Defence, Saurabh Kumar; Chairman, Doon International Group of Schools, DS Mann; Publisher, Garhwal Post, Satish Sharma; veterans; other Civil and Military Dignitaries; amongst others were present.