Gov Baby Rani Maurya given warm send-off

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Governor Baby Rani Maurya left for New Delhi from Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday. She was given a guard of honour by a contingent of the Indian Army’s Maratha Battalion at the Raj Bhavan.

Later, the Governor was presented a Guard of Honour by the Police at Jolly Grant Airport.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Janmajay Khanduri paid courtesy calls on the Governor.