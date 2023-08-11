Gov chairs meeting on preparations for Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 10 Aug: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Thursday chaired a meeting of officers regarding preparations for the proposed Investors’ Summit to be held in December at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor said that there are better possibilities for setting up industries and investment in Uttarakhand, in view of which investors from the country and abroad want to come here.

Lt General Singh said that the Investors’ Summit would be a good medium to increase the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand. He said that the rapid expansion of tourism, industry, agriculture sector, air, rail and road connectivity in the state is attracting the people of the industrial world to come to Devbhoomi. Preparations should be made so that more investors come to the Summit.

Governor Singh added that every possible effort is being made to increase investment in the state, increase economic resources and create an industrial environment, as well as promote the industrial sector in the state. For this, the concept of the Investors’ Summit is commendable. He discussed with the officials regarding the preparations so far.

MD, SIDCUL, Rohit Meena presented the action plan for the proposed summit and the preparations made so far.

Present on this occasion were Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Secretary, Finance, SN Pandey, Regional Director, SEBI, Amit Pradhan, DGM, SEBI, Gyanendra Neeraj, Additional Secretary, MSME, DK Tiwari, Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, etc.