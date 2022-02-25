Gov emphasises enforcement of Children’s Rights

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Chairperson, Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission, Dr Geeta Khanna met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

On the occasion, Governor Singh said that efforts should be made to create a good environment in the state to protect the rights of children. Children are the capital of the future. Child rights need to be protected. Effective implementation of plans and laws is essential for the safety and development of children. Special attention should be paid to the development and welfare of deprived children, those without families, as well as those affected by disasters. Along with the government and administration, all sections of the society have to take initiatives in this regard.

He added that awareness on children’s rights is very important. There is need to make people aware of the existing laws and safeguards for children. He said that children living in correctional homes should be provided good education, health facilities and opportunities for all round development of personality. Volunteers, social workers, social organisations and NGOs also have an important role to play in the protection of child rights and their welfare.

Dr Geeta Khanna informed the Governor about the safeguards being taken under the existing laws for protection of children’s rights in the state. The Governor sought effective implementation of these safeguards.