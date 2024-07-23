Gov felicitates victorious U’khand Wheelchair Cricket Team

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 July: Players of the Uttarakhand Wheelchair Cricket Team met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), here, on Monday.

The Governor congratulated the team on winning the “Indian Wheelchair Cricket Premier League-5” competition held in Delhi and wished the players all the best for the future. The team became the champion by defeating Maharashtra in the final of the competition held in June.

Lt Gen Singh said that the Uttarakhand Wheelchair Cricket Team has brought laurels to the state by winning the Indian Wheelchair Premier League, about which all residents of the state feel proud. He said that the success of the Divyang Cricket Team will not only enhance the prestige of the state but will also inspire other Divyangjans. He told the players that the goal that all of them had achieved with their strong will is an example for others as well.

The Governor said that their cooperation is necessary to connect the Divyangjans with the mainstream of sports. He said that voluntary organisations along with industrial institutions will have to come forward to help the disabled. On this occasion, he took information about the problems and challenges of United Divyang Cricket Association and assured all possible help to the players and the association.

