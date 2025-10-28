Gov inaugurates 2-day “Chintan Shivir” on “Agri–Ecotourism in India”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), inaugurated a two-day brainstorming session on “Agri–Ecotourism in India: Opportunities, Challenges and the Way Forward” at the College of Forestry, Rani Chauri, under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Bharsar, by lighting the ceremonial lamp, today.

In his inaugural address, the Governor said that it was a matter of great pride and joy to inaugurate the 14th Thought-Leadership Session on such a significant theme in the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand — a place where nature and human endeavour coexist in perfect harmony.

He stated that this event is not merely an academic discussion but a visionary initiative shaping the future, rooted in agriculture, inspired by ecology, and enriched by the cultural spirit of tourism.

The Governor remarked that, in Uttarakhand, tourism is evolving from a means of recreation into a vehicle for sustainable development. So far, tourism activities have remained confined to limited regions, leading to environmental stress from overcrowding; however, initiatives such as eco-tourism and agri-tourism are redefining this trend. These not only safeguard nature and heritage but also create self-reliant and dignified livelihoods for farmers and local communities.

He emphasised that India’s economy is deeply rooted in agriculture, with nearly 45 percent of the population dependent on it and allied sectors. Agriculture, he said, is not merely an occupation but a way of life — “the soul of our rural society and the breath of our environment”. The confluence of both forms the essence of agri-eco-tourism, where the greenery of the fields, serenity of the mountains, and simplicity of culture blend harmoniously.

The Governor further stated that, while India possesses vast potential and natural resources, eco-tourism development is still in its nascent stage. To promote sustainable tourism, special focus must be placed on eco-tourism and adventure tourism. He also referred to the recently introduced National Strategy for Rural Tourism, which could significantly support the growth of rural and agri-based tourism.

Describing agri-ecotourism as a promising business model, he said it has the potential to increase farmers’ income, generate rural employment, enhance livelihoods, and strengthen the rural economy. It provides an opportunity to transform traditional farming into a dynamic enterprise that unites agriculture, nature, and culture. Uttarakhand, he said, enjoys a natural advantage in this field due to its geographical diversity, horticulture, organic farming practices, mountain agriculture systems, and traditional village life — all ideal foundations for agri-ecotourism.

The Governor congratulated Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali University of Horticulture and Forestry for its initiatives in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among students through eco-tourism and skill development programs. He also cited Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, for their diploma programmes in Agri-Tourism Management, noting that such efforts demonstrate how Indian agricultural universities are becoming laboratories of rural transformation, not merely centres of education.

Extending his best wishes to the Indian Agricultural Universities Association (IAUA), VCSG University, and all participating experts for the success of the event, the Governor also laid the foundation stones, inaugurations, and renovations of projects worth Rs 2722.64 lakh in Bharsar, Gairsain, Pauri, Pratapnagar, and Mailchauri colleges. He also inaugurated the new Conference Hall and Classroom at the Dean’s Office of the Rani Chauri College.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the gathering virtually on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Kaushal of VCSG University delivered the welcome address and presented details about the programme.

Also present were Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay, Pratapnagar MLA Vikram Negi, Secretary Ravinath Raman, District Magistrate, Tehri Garhwal, Nitika Khandelwal, SSP Ayush Agarwal, CDO Varuna Agarwal, and Deans and Professors of various colleges.