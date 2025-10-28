Distt Admin holds public hearing, 134 public grievances submitted

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Acting on the directions of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, a public hearing was held the District Collectorate here today under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) KK Mishra. During the session, as many as 134 complaints and grievances were submitted by the people. Most of the complaints were related to land disputes, illegal occupation of others’ land, encroachment, demarcation of property, assault, issue of certificates, disaster compensation, financial aid, maintenance (bharn-poshan), and social security schemes. The ADM resolved several cases on the spot, while others were referred to the departments with instructions for prompt and lawful action.

In a particularly distressing case, 75-year-old widow Champagiri from Rishikesh alleged that her daughter’s son was assaulting and threatening to kill her with the intent of seizing her property. The ADM immediately directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural to investigate the complaint and take strict legal action against the culprits. Similarly, Krishna Devi of Suddhowala, an elderly woman, complained of harassment and neglect by her elder son, along with physical assault over the possession of her deceased younger son’s share of land. The ADM instructed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikasnagar to register a case under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and ensure a prompt resolution of the issue. In another instance, a 70-year-old woman from Ballupur alleged that her son-in-law had forcibly occupied her house and had also assaulted her, upon which the ADM directed the SP City to take immediate action for case resolution.

Several complainants sought financial assistance. Pooja of Mothrowala highlighted her dire condition, stating that her husband suffers from kidney failure, leaving her unable to support her three daughters. Kusum Devi of Nathanpur also pleaded for help, citing financial distress following her husband’s death. The ADM directed the Tehsil administration to investigate both cases and submit proposals for financial relief to the needy.

Residents of Ajabpur Khurd raised issues regarding incomplete civic works, including the construction of sewer lines, culverts, and roads. The ADM instructed the Urban Development Department to address these matters without delay. In the case of Badamwala, the residents complained of severe waterlogging caused by blocked road drains. In response, the ADM directed the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD to undertake immediate remedial measures. A resident of Koti Kansar complained of facing difficulties due to an incorrect name entry in revenue records, and in this case, the SDM, Chakrata, was instructed to ensure necessary corrections.

In addition, there were other kind of grievances also that were submitted during the public hearing. Sandeep Kumar Pal of Raipur reported a case of fraud by a property dealer who refused to return his money, prompting the ADM to instruct the Circle Officer (CO) Police to take legal action. Geeta Dhawan of Rajendra Nagar complained that her tenant was refusing to vacate her property, attempting to capture it unlawfully, following which the SDM and CO City were directed to act in accordance with the provisions of Rent Control Act.

Several complaints were submitted related to land demarcation, registration, and removal of illegal occupation of property before the ADM during the session and due action was directed by him to the officials towards their resolution. Among those present at the public hearing were Deputy Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Pandey, Tehsildars Surendra Singh and Vivek Rajouri, District Probation Officer Meena Bisht, District Programme Officer Jitendra Kumar, and several district-level officers from various departments, who jointly reviewed and addressed the grievances raised by citizens.