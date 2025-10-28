RBB Subharti University takes Global Leap – Opening new avenues for students in Europe

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Ras Bihari Bose Subharti University, Dehradun, organised an inspiring workshop on “Global Opportunities for Subharti Students in the European Union” on Monday. The session aimed to enlighten students about diverse international career pathways and higher education prospects in the European Union.

The keynote speaker, Haru Mehra, who travelled specially from France for the occasion, shared valuable insights about education, training, and career opportunities in Europe. He emphasised that learning the French language not only bridges cultural gaps but also opens wide doors to global employment and academic exposure.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Himanshu Aeran, Vice Chancellor of the University, remarked, “The university’s vision is to empower students not only academically but also to prepare them to compete globally.” He further announced that the university is set to introduce foreign language programs — particularly French, German, and Japanese — to help students benefit from multinational opportunities.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ras Bihari Bose Subharti University and Le Frehindi Paris (France). Under this collaboration, a Global Integration Centre will be established on the university campus. The centre will provide assistance for international exchange programmes, global internships, and guidance for higher studies in Europe.

At the beginning of the programme, Khalid Hussain, Registrar of the University, welcomed the guest speaker, Haru Mehra, with a bouquet and expressed gratitude on behalf of the university. The session concluded with an engaging Q&A round where students interacted enthusiastically with Mehra and discussed various aspects of global education and employment in Europe.

The event witnessed active participation from several deans, faculty members, and a large number of students. The atmosphere remained vibrant throughout, and participants described the workshop as highly informative and motivational.