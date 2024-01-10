Gov inaugurates Central Wing of Him Jyoti School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Jan: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated the Central Wing of the Him Jyoti School, here, on Monday. On this occasion, the Governor said that Him Jyoti School is an exemplary model of education for the future generation.

Addressing the inauguration programme of the Central Wing, the Governor said that education is not only a fundamental right but also the cornerstone of progress, especially for girls and deprived communities.

“Today we are standing here at the threshold of a new chapter at Him Jyoti School,” he stated.

Addressing the girl students, the Governor said, “As you step into these new classrooms, recognise that education is your passport to a world of opportunities. Today’s inauguration is a testimony to the fact that more doors are opening for your better future, more dreams are taking flight, and more futures are taking shape. Today, if we want to make India a world leader again, we will have to connect with our culture, our values ​​and our roots. We will not only have to be proud of the great tradition of knowledge and science of our nation, but will also have to re-establish those values ​​by researching them in the present context.”

The Governor recalled that the former Governor, the late Sudarshan Agarwal, had envisioned an educational institution that would break these barriers, providing a haven of learning for the underprivileged girls of the state. “Today, we gather to celebrate the embodiment of that vision,” he said.

The opening of the middle wing of this school not only marks an increase in physical resources, but more importantly, it is an extension of the commitment to provide quality education to even more girls from underprivileged families, he declared.

He expressed confidence that the middle wing of Him Jyoti School will be a symbol of new hope, women empowerment and equal opportunities.

The Governor reminded that girls’ education is today a pivot for the development of family and society. Investing in girls’ education can transform families, countries and the world. Girls will be able to competently join the workforce, earn a living, and take care of their families.

On this occasion, Rajeev Aggarwal, Secretary of the Governing Body of Himalayan School Society, expressed his gratitude to all those present. School Principal Ruma Malhotra provided information about the activities and achievements of the school. Regional Director, CBSE Board, Ranbir Singh, Trustee Hemant Arora, Board Member Nandita Talukdar, Academic Council members Jyotsna Brar and Jyoti Dhawan, Rakesh Oberoi and Sanjay Sayal along with teachers and students of the school were present at the programme.