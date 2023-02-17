Gov inspects Tulip Garden at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inspected the Tulip Garden located in the Raj Bhavan premises here, today, and praised the attractive flowering of different species on this occasion. He also inquired about the flower gardens.

These very attractive tulip flowers of different species will remain in bloom till the Vasantotsav to be held at the Raj Bhavan.

Tulip bulbs were planted in the Raj Bhavan premises in the month of December. This year 7,000 bulbs of 13 varieties of tulips have been planted in the Raj Bhavan. On this occasion, the Governor also inspected the flower gardens of the Raj Bhavan complex in view of the preparations for the Vasantotsav.

It may be recalled that the Badrinath Dham Flower Garden, Kedarnath Dham Flower Garden, Gangotri Dham Flower Garden, Yamunotri Dham Flower Garden, Hemkund Sahib Flower Garden, Nanakmatta Sahib Flower Garden and Sainik Dham Flower Garden have been developed in the Raj Bhavan as per the instructions of the Governor.