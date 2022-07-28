Gov leads tribute to Kargil War Heroes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jul: HQs, Uttarakhand Sub Area, celebrated the 23rd anniversary of the Kargil War at Garhi Cantt, today.

The occasion provided an opportunity to remember Kargil War Heroes and to pay homage to the soldiers who fought bravely and laid down their Iives selflessly for the Nation.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), Maj General Sanjeev Khatri, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, senior veterans Lt Gen MC Badhani (Retd), Air Commodore Amul Kapoor (Retd) and Vice Admiral AG Thapliyal (Retd) of Dehradun and all other ranks serving and veterans of Dehradun Military Station paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

Governor Gurmit Singh paid tribute to the brave martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial located at Lal Gate, Sub Area Cantt. He remembered their sacrifice while paying homage to the bravehearts who made their supreme sacrifice during the Kargil victory.

On this occasion, he said it was a matter of pride for all that, the brave soldiers, despite the difficult geographical conditions, defeated the enemies with their valour. As many as 527 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Kargil for the country. Of these, 75 were from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Governor added that these martyrs are the heroes and icons of the country. Inspired by their feeling patriotism, other soldiers are also engaged in defending the security of the country.

Lt-General Singh recalled that the soldiers of Uttarakhand made a great contribution in this victory. Out of these, 37 were gallantry award medalists. The Governor said that providing all possible help to the families of all the brave heroes would be a true tribute to the martyrs. The heroic saga of the brave soldiers of Kargil instills all with the spirit of patriotism. He affirmed that the Indian Army is the best in the world, capable of any kind of combat.