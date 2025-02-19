Gov lists Achievements of State Govt & Future Plans

Assembly Session begins with Governor’s Address

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Feb: The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly, which is also the first session of the current year, began with the address by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) to the House amid uproar by the Opposition members. The Congress members were particularly peeved with the short session of the assembly and termed it against the rules. In the afternoon, Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan also read out the text of the speech to make it part of the proceedings in the House.

The Governor’s address listed the “achievements” of the government as well as mentioned some of the future plans. He mentioned the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), making Uttarakhand the first state in the country to do so, ensuring equal rights for all citizens. The Governor also spoke about the anti-riot law, reminding that that property damaged in riots will be recovered from rioters. He also praised the National Games held recently and focussed mainly on economic growth, infrastructure development, women welfare and employment generation. Singh mentioned the formation of a Bridge Commission and mentioned the positive outcome of the Global Uttarakhand Investors Summit held here to attract investments. He also mentioned the holding of the International Overseas Uttarakhand Conference and the World Ayurveda Congress, and International Expo in the state.

Expressing his gratitude for the cooperation in developing Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as an ideal state, the Governor expressed hope and confidence that the state would achieve new heights of development in the coming year and be able to establish new dimensions in every field.

He emphasised the significant achievements in various fields during the financial year, 2024-25, and the state’s progress towards becoming a prosperous and strong Uttarakhand with the support of women power, youth power, and ex-service personnel. The Governor reiterated the government’s determination to build a developed and self-reliant Uttarakhand while preserving its inherited culture, describing the past year as a golden period in terms of economic prosperity, social justice, women welfare, and infrastructure development. The new dimensions established by the government in FY 2024-25 to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand the leading state of the country were mentioned. He drew attention to some of the important steps and achievements in this regard.

One of the key achievements mentioned by the Governor was the implementation of the ‘Uniform Civil Code,’ making Uttarakhand the first state in the country to do so. Singh claimed that the UCC provides equal rights to all citizens of Uttarakhand, protecting the rights of women primarily. He reminded that the government has also implemented three new criminal laws: the Indian Justice Code, the Indian Civil Defence Code, and the Indian Evidence Act, effective from 1 July 2024.

The Governor reminded that the Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Act-2024 implemented in the state ensures that compensation for loss of property will be taken from those who damage public or private property during strikes, bandhs, riots, and protests. Legal action and compensation will be provided in case of deaths during such events. He also reminded that under the ‘Operation Smile’ campaign, children and missing persons are being traced, and under the “Operation Mukti Abhiyan,” children involved in begging are being freed and admitted to schools. He added that a cyber helpline number, 1930, has been issued for public assistance in cases related to cybercrime. Cybersecurity tips are being shared with the public through various social media platforms, banners, and pamphlets for awareness.

The Governor also stressed on the ‘success of hosting the 38th National Games’ by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department at various places from 28 January to 14 February this year. He claimed that it was the effect of the government’s sports policies that the name of the state was glorified at the national level by the young players of Uttarakhand with their unprecedented performance. Uttarakhand created a new record by winning more than 100 medals in the National Games.

The Governor stated that the Planning Department has set up the State Institute for Empowering & Transforming Uttarakhand (SETU) on the lines of NITI Aayog of the Union Government, for the rational use of resources available in the state. He also reminded that Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the entire country under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mentioning the investment proposals made last year during the Global Investors Summit by the Industrial Development Department, he added that this has led to a rapid development in energy, housing, manufacturing, infrastructure, and tourism sectors. The state’s Startup Policy has recognised 168 startups and 15 incubators, while 1196 startups have been registered by the Union Government.

The Governor also highlighted the significant increase in the per capita income of Uttarakhand, which, he reminded, rose from Rs 16,232 in 2000-2001 to Rs 2,46,178 in 2023-24, indicating continuous progress. He claimed that the unemployment rate has decreased, and transparent, rigging free competitive examinations have ensured that meritorious and talented youth are provided employment in government services.

He added that a provision has been made to double the financial assistance given in case of death or severe injury in accidents caused by public service vehicles, providing relief amounting to Rs 2 lakhs to the dependants of the deceased.

Speaking about the aviation sector, the Governor mentioned the development of heliports at 13 locations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), with work at several sites already completed. The Public Works Department constructed 116 km of roads, reconstructed 579 km, and constructed 11 bridges until November 2024. Additionally, 18 villages were connected to roads, and renovation work was done on 1129 km of previously constructed paved motor roads.

Speaking about the education sector, he reminded that free textbooks have been provided to students of classes 1 to 12 in government and government-aided schools.