Gov Maurya unveils statue of Udasinacharya Shri Chandra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Feb: Governor Baby Rani Maurya unveiled the statue of Udasinacharya Shri Chandraji at Shri Chandracharya Chowk, Haridwar, on Thursday. Governor also dedicated beautification works at the Shri Chandracharya Chowk to the public.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Governor Maurya said, “Indian culture comprises affection, brotherhood and social harmony. Ending all the social discriminations, we have to be united. Our great saints always showed the path of righteousness and justice to the people. Udasinacharya Shri Chandraji was a great saint, philosopher and yogi. He worked to end social discrimination.”

Meladhikari Deepak Rawat, IG, Kumbh Mela, Sanjay Gunjyal, DM C Ravishanker, SSP, Haridwar, Senthil Abudai, Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.