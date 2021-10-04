Gov pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Oct: Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retired), paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary on Saturday. A prayer meeting was also organized on the occasion. Gandhiji’s beloved Bhajans – “Vaishnava Jan Tai taine Kahae Je Peer Parai Jani Re ‘and” Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram”, were presented by Bharatkhande Sangeet Mahavidhaliya, Dehradun. The Governor appreciated the presentation by the artistes. On this occasion, Secretary to Governor Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, the Finance Controller Tripati Srivastav and other officials and personnel were present.