Gov performs ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Mahanavami. The Governor also prayed for the prosperity of the state and its people. He personally served food to the girls invited on the occasion.

He also presented gifts to them. On this occasion, he reiterated the resolve to promote the girl child’s education and women empowerment. He said that the importance of women empowerment in Indian culture was emphasised in Durga Puja. Respect and worship of women is a part of Indian culture.