Gov reviews development in Champawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) reached Banbasa in Champawat district on Tuesday. He was welcomed by District Magistrate Vineet Tomar, ADM Shivcharan Dwivedi, SDM Himanshu Kafaltia and other officials along with police officials.

After visiting the Shiva temple at Banbasa, the Governor arrived at the NHPC Resthouse of NHPC where he held a meeting with officials and obtained information about the district from the DM, SP, Forest Officer, SDM, Tanakpur, CMO and DDO. He was told about progress on various works, activities, health arrangements, and promotion of self-employment. He asked them to improve the standard of living of the people in the district. The Governor said that, Champawat district being a border district with difficult geographical conditions, it was necessary to improve the communication and road connectivity. The potential for forest products and herbs was great in the district, which ought to be promoted.

District Magistrate Vineet Tomar informed the Governor about the work being done, as also the various problems, incidents of natural calamity and various arrangements to be made to deal with them. The Governor warned the officers about the possibility of increase in crimes like illegal infiltration and drug smuggling.

During the discussion on the health sector, he mentioned the possible dangers of Corona and boosting vaccination to achieve 100 percent success.

Governor then held talks with the local ex-servicemen and assured them of all possible help. Other sections of society also met the Governor.

DM Vineet Tomar, SP Devendra Pincha, Forest Officer, Terai East, Sandeep Kumar, ADM Shivcharan Dwivedi, SDM Himanshu Kafaltia, Commandant, 57th SSB, Sitarganj, attended the meeting. GM, NHPC, Rajeev Sachdeva, Dr KK Agarwal, DDO Santosh Kumar Pant and other officers were also present.