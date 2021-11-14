Governor’s message on Children’s Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Nov: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) has extended special congratulations to the people of the state, especially the children, on “Children’s Day”. He also paid special tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In his message on Children’s Day, Governor said that only by giving basic rights of education and health to every child, we can lay the foundation of a healthy and happy society. Everyone has to come forward especially for the welfare of the children of the deprived sections. It is very important that they get nutritious food, good education and opportunities to progess in life.