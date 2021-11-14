Graphic Era celebrates 1777 placements from 2022 Batch

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Nov: Graphic Era has once again set a stellar record in the field of placements. The students who will be passing out from Graphic Era in the year 2022 batch have already got 1777 placement offers from reputed companies of the country and the world. These include packages of up to Rs 48.50 lakhs. Students celebrated as soon as the placement offers were announced. They were excited to be placed even before they have got their degrees. The celebration started with the announcement of the names of the students who got placement in the Graphic Era Deemed University campus this afternoon. A huge cake was cut by student Shivi Aggarwal, who got placement offers from six renowned companies with the best packages. President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that the celebration was only for a day, efforts would begin again from tomorrow. He asked the students to dream bigger. Dr Ghanshala said that one should not switch jobs frequently, as it doesn’t look good on the resume. Among the students of the year 2022 batch, the best placement offer of Rs 48.50 has been offered by Adobe to Vanshika Kuchal, while Tanya Chetna Vaishya and Atulya Bisht of the same course have been offered a package of Rs 15 lakh, each, by Adobe. Leading company Loople has selected Computer Science Engineering student of Graphic Era Deemed University, Konark Anand for placement at a package of Rs 35 lakhs. Amazon has given an excellent opportunity to six students of BTech Computer Science Engineering of Graphic Era Deemed University. The list includes Shivi Agarwal, Priyanka Koranga, Bhumika Sharma, Pooja Choudhary, Hiteshi Gaud. of GEHU at a package of Rs 11.46 lakhs. Octro has offered a package of Rs 10 lakhs to one student each of Graphic Era and GEHU. Apart from these, Infosys has given a package of Rs 3.6 lakhs to Rs 8 lakh to 322 students of BTech Graphic Era, 184 of MCA and MTech deemed and 102 of GEHU Dehradun campus, 32 of Bhimtal and four students of Haldwani campus. Amazon has selected them for an internship of Rs 80,000 per month, later to be paid Rs 32 lakhs. Walmart Global Tech has offered an internship of Rs 80,000 per month to Ambika Bansal, a BTech CSE student of Graphic Era Deemed. She will be eligible for a package of Rs 20 lakhs. BTech CSE student of Graphic Era Deemed University Aarushi Gupta has been selected by Lewis India for a package of Rs 19.35 lakh. Z Scaler has offered a package of Rs 14 Lakh each to BTech CSE student of Graphic Era Deemed University Mridul Joshi, Ayush Tyagi, Anshul Bhatt, Hrithik Saini and Bhaskar Singh Bisht of GEHU Dehradun Campus. Jupiter has offered a placement package of Rs 13 Lakhs to BTech CSE Student of Graphic Era Deemed University Kritika Pandey. Teradata has selected 12 CSE students of Graphic Era and 4 CSE students, each, from Dehradun and Bhimtal campuses Cognizant has selected a total of 457 students for a package of Rs 4 to 7.15 lakhs. This includes 283 of Graphic Era Deemed and 140 of GEHU Dehradun, 31 of Bhimtal campus and three students of BTech, MCA and MTech from Haldwani campus. CAP Gemini has offered packages of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh to 287 students of BTech, MCA and MTech for the year 2022 batch. Accenture has selected 150 BTech students for placement at a package of Rs 4.5 to 6.5 lakh. Wipro has offered placements to 335 BTech students from Graphic Era. Aqualite has selected 24 students of BTech and MCA on a package of Rs 8 lakh. Incture has offered placements to 7 students, 3 in Contata, 5 in Vecto Scalar, 12 in Nine Leaps, 6 in Uno Minda, 11 in PWC and 1 in To the New Digital, with packages of up to Rs 7 lakhs. As many as 103 students from BSc IT, BSc CS and BCA are also among those who have got placements in Deloitte. Shreya Navani (Kotdwar), a CSE student of Deemed University, who will be passing out in ‘23, has been given an internship of Rs 1 lakh per month from Flipkart. On successful completion of internship, Shreya will get a package of Rs 48.50 lakh. Present were Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr HN Nagaraja, Registrar Omkar Dutt Pandit, Vice Chancellor Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, Placement Coordinator, Dr Rajesh Pokhriyal and other officials.