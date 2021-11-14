UK Gov greetings on Igaas

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Nov: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) extended greetings on the occasion of Uttarakhand’s folk festival Igaas. Governor wished that this festival of Igaas would bring happiness and prosperity in the life of all the people. Igaas is a symbol of folk culture and tradition of Uttarakhand. This festival is the heritage of mountainous culture of our ancestors. The Governor said that we need to protect our local festivals and culture. Especially the youth of the state should be able to move in this direction together.