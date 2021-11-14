Harish Rawat, Yashpal Arya seek Badrinath’s blessings for upcoming polls

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Nov: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Harish Rawat reached Badrinath Dham today and had the Darshan of Lord Badrinath along with senior party leader Yashpal Arya, who had only days ago returned to Congress. Both the leaders are understood to have sought the blessings of Lord Badri-Vishal particularly for the upcoming assembly polls. Rawat and Arya offered prayers in the temple. Later in a tweet, Rawat claimed that it was their wish to be able to provide a good, capable and public welfare government. It may also be recalled that few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kedarnath, Harish Rawat had also visited Kedarnath and sought the blessings of Lord Kedar for the upcoming polls. He had also admitted that he had prayed for an opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand one more time and do whatever he could not do in his earlier tenure. The portals of Badrinath Dham are due to be closed on November 20, with which the Chardham Yatra will end. Yashpal Arya said that Congress would use the power that he and Rawat had got from Badri Vishal together in the service of the people of Uttarakhand.