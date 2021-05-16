Govt directs district authorities, hospitals not to hide Covid deaths

Dehradun, 15 May: Uttarakhand Government seems to have finally taken cognisance of some incidents of private hospitals not sharing data related to Covid deaths with the authorities. In this respect, an inquiry has been ordered in respect of alleged Covid deaths not being reported by Baba Burfani Hospital in Haridwar.

Besides this, Secretary Health, Amit Singh Negi has issued directions to all the district magistrates to register cases against Chief Medical Officers of the districts concerned and the CMS of the Hospitals found to be hiding the data related to Covid deaths. In his letter, Negi said that despite clear guidelines issued in this respect by the State Control Room, some government as well as private hospitals were found to be not sharing the data related to Covid deaths in their respective hospitals. He strictly directed the DMs and the CMOs to ensure that death data was essentially uploaded on the portal concerned on the same day.

In another letter, Negi has also directed the health department to ensure that Covid patients who were home isolated were provided due monitoring and health care and those home isolated patients who did not have adequate space for isolation in their homes be kept at isolation centres so that their family members could be protected from possible Covid infection. He added the district authorities to ensure that the Covid care centres were provided regular power supply and water supply and that proper arrangements were made to provide medicines and food to the patients admitted there and that a medical team was deputed at each centre to monitor the treatment and the condition of the Covid patients.

In another development, the government today floated the global tenders for the purchase of Covid vaccines for the age group 18-45 years. In addition to the direct purchase vide a global tender, the state is expected to receive a significant number of vaccines for this age group free of Cost too from the Centre. The state has budgeted an expenditure of Rs 400 crores for the direct purchase of vaccines.